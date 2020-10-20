FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's auditor general says the province is improperly managing its ambulance services.

Auditor General Kim Adair-MacPherson's report says the service lacks government oversight and its private operator has an incentive to keep staffing levels low.

In the report released today, Adair-MacPherson says the ambulance service has a weak governance structure and its mandate is unclear.

She says the private operator, Medavie Health Services New Brunswick, received $8 million because of paramedic shortages, creating an incentive for the company to keep staffing low.

The auditor general recommends the Health Department formalize the ambulance service's mandate and change the board's structure to give members more independence.

She is also recommending the department modify its performance indicators so the private operator is incentivized to deliver better services to citizens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.

