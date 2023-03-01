N.B. basketball coach dedicates nearly seven decades to the sport
At just 85 years old and after 68 years on the sidelines, it’s safe to say that basketball coach Ron Hooper has found his happy place.
“I got into the game because I love it and that’s why I’ve continued coaching all these years,” he said.
“Coming to the gym is more than about basketball. Especially as you get older. Once you come through those gym doors, the worries you may have, any problems, the stress, all just leaves your body,” he adds.
His coaching career started in a unique way and from a young age. Hooper stepped up to coach his team when he was a high school senior, since his principal wasn’t available.
“I kept begging him to take on the job and he said, ‘I just can’t,’ but then he offered a proposal. He said, ‘If you’re willing to take on all the responsibilities of coaching, I will attend all your games both at home and away as a supervisor.’ So I jumped at that chance and that was the beginning,” Hooper explained.
Not only was it the beginning of a lifetime of coaching, but also the start of a very successful track record. Hooper says his team won the provincial championships that year.
Since then, Hooper has taught a whole handful of sports, but his accomplishments as a basketball coach speak for themselves.
“It’s always rewarding when people think of you in that way, but I didn’t get there by myself,” he said. “There’s the boys there and there’s been many of them. Many of them.”
Unable to pick out a favourite memory over the last 68 years, Hooper has a lot of accomplishments to choose from.
In 2013, he was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame. He now has a street, gymnasium and trophy named in his honour and with around 1,700 high school game wins, he just received a lifetime achievement award.
“It’s great to be part of his legacy, you know,” said Grade 10 student Liam Hooper, who has the honour of being coached by his grandfather. “It’s really cool.”
Liam says sometimes his coaching extends past the gym, like at family functions, and although he said it was a little weird to be coached by his grandpa, he says it’s made him a better player.
“Mainly my shooting, I used to be terrible at shooting, I’m a much better shooter now I think,” he said.
Grade 12 student Junei Maruyana has only been training with Coach Hooper for a few months.
“He taught me about shooting forms and how to move,” he said.
Being an international student, he says being on the basketball team has given him the opportunity to practice his English as well as his game.
“Everyone’s so excited in a practice and in Japan, it’s like more serious, like just do the practice,” said Maruyana. “So, that is a difference between my Japanese culture and Mr. Hooper.”
After nearly seven decades, Hooper says it’s a good day if his kids come out a better player, a better student and a better person.
“This past year we’ve became really close and everyone helps each other, doesn’t put anyone down and if we do, our coach is there to remind us what to do and to be nice to each other,” said Grade 11 student Cole MacPhee.
“It’s an honour to be coached by Hooper. He’s been in the gym thousands, or ten of thousands of times coaching different people and it’s pretty cool to be coached by him.”
However, as much as the players get from their coach, it’s a two-way street.
A picture of Coach Hooper with his current team on March 1 during an extra bonus practice.
“Working with this group of young men, perhaps it makes you feel a little bit younger,” said the coach. “You don’t feel quite as old, your body isn’t quite as stiff and so on.”
Humbly, Hooper shares his success with those who have supported him along the way, including his players, the community and his late wife.
“At the very top of that support was my [late] wife, Betty,” he said. “She was a gem and she gave me unconditional support. She wasn’t a sports person, but never once, in those 61 years, did she ever complain about my time in sports.”
Coach Hooper has a long list of accomplishments and memories behind him, from adjusting his plans when he first moved to Petitcodiac and realized his team needed to focus on fundamentals instead of the new system he mapped out, to hundreds of wins and even more practices.
Although he’s definitely fulfilled his coaching duties, Hooper says right now, he has no plans to retire.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
Trudeau Foundation to return $200K donation over possible connection to China
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Toronto
-
Ontario homeless man 'floored' after farmer offers him job on a whim
An Ontario woman’s abrupt decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives in an instant.
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
Calgary
-
Alberta man accused of starving cattle, selling uninspected meat
A man is facing charges after allegedly starving his cattle and selling their meat without having it inspected.
-
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
-
4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Four people were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
Montreal
-
Ex-RCMP officer receives life sentence for murdering his tenants
A retired RCMP officer received a life sentence Wednesday after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder.
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Outdoor equipment retailer no longer selling leg hold traps
Less than seven days after a CTV News story about leg-hold traps in Quebec, at least one retailer is no longer selling the items. The outdoor sporting goods and clothing store SAIL was one of three retailers named in a petition calling for a boycott from a group in Montreal opposed to leg-hold traps due to their propensity to catch non-target animals such as pets.
Edmonton
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
'Death trap' Highway 16A and Range Road 20 intersection to close, new redesigned network coming
A new intersection will replace a dangerous crossroad in Parkland County, which has been the scene of dozens of crashes, Alberta's transportation minister confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
9 Alberta Emergency Alerts in a row were a testing 'glitch': province
The sending of several emergency alert notifications to Albertans' phones, televisions and radios Wednesday afternoon was a testing "glitch," the province's public safety minister says.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence looks for faults with Sudbury police investigation of Sweeney murder
The defence in the Robert Steven Wright trial spent much of Wednesday questioning procedures the police forensic team followed when collecting evidence.
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
Victim says he will avoid downtown Sudbury after daylight robbery
Sudbury Police are investigating after an 89-year-old man was robbed of $800 in cash last Friday in the city’s downtown core.
London
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Annual sunshine list puts spotlight on rising public sector salaries
London, Ont. City Hall has disclosed that 622 municipal workers earned over $100,000 in 2022. That’s 42 more civic employees than the previous year.
-
Another downtown detour as Queens Avenue gets ripped up
Another major detour is about to take shape for those who travel to or through downtown London, Ont. Queens Avenue between Richmond Street and Wellington Street will be closed this week for several months as crews undertake construction work on the Downtown Loop phase two of the Bus Rapid Transit project.
Winnipeg
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
This is what Michael B. Jordan said about Winnipeg
If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.
-
South Osborne businesses prepare for short-term pain as major construction begins
South Osborne business owners are expecting construction on a major route to create short-term pains, but they hope it will bring long-term gains.
Ottawa
-
Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
-
2023 City of Ottawa budget passes unanimously
Ottawa city council has approved its $5.5 billion 2023 budget, which includes a 2.5 per cent increase to property taxes.
-
ByWard Market BIA dissolving as businesses and city seek 'single voice'
The ByWard Market BIA is set to dissolve later this year, as the city of Ottawa and businesses look to have a "single voice" speak for the area, while also streamlining programming and operations in the popular tourist area.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges, police say over 24,000 narcotics unaccounted for
A Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after string of dumpster fires, some near residential buildings
Police are investigating after multiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon police seek two suspects in downtown sexual assault
The Saskatoon police are looking for two suspects in a downtown sexual assault reported last month.
Vancouver
-
'Now is the time': Surrey Board of Trade calls for city to open its doors to cannabis industry
The Surrey Board of Trade released a report Wednesday indicating its support for cannabis retailers to operate in the city, while also recommending sweeping changes to the industry as a whole.
-
4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Four people were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
-
Saskatchewan youth in B.C. for Canucks' celebration of Indigenous culture
It's a long way from the remote communities of northern Saskatchewan to the bright lights of Rogers Arena – but 16 Indigenous youth made the trek this week to take in the Vancouver Canucks' annual First Nations Celebration Game.
Regina
-
More public consultation requested ahead of catalyst committee project approvals
The City of Regina’s executive committee has decided more public consultation is needed before taking the next steps with the majority of the projects proposed by the catalyst committee.
-
'It isn't enough … but it's hard to turn down': Saskatchewan reaches health care agreement with federal government
The Government of Saskatchewan has reached an agreement-in-principle with the federal government on health care funding.
-
'Full circle' moment for Mother Teresa Middle School alum now intern teaching
A former student at Mother Teresa Middle School (MTMS) in Regina has headed back to the classroom to further his education. However, this time he’s standing at the front, instead of sitting down at a desk.
Vancouver Island
-
Climate activist spreads paint on mammoth at Royal B.C. Museum
A climate activist was escorted out of the Royal B.C. Museum by police Wednesday morning after spreading pink paint on the museum's woolly mammoth replica.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say lack of suspect in Walmart arson 'frustrating'
Police have not identified a suspect after an arsonist forced a Nanaimo-area Walmart Supercentre to close for several days.
-
RCMP investigating after woman struck by car, seriously injured in Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after a woman was struck by a car and seriously injured in Nanaimo. The RCMP were called to the intersection of Mostar Road, Rutherford Road and Highway 19A at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.