SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Confusion is expected at Canadian/U.S. land border crossings next month, as both countries go in different directions with restrictions after months of mutual measures.

The U.S. government says it will extend current land border restrictions with Canada until Aug. 21. The Canadian government says it allow fully vaccinated Americans to enter at land crossings Aug. 9.

New Brunswick border communities, including Edmundston (linked by an international bridge to Madwaska, Maine), are reacting to the differing travel orders with surprise.

Edmundston Mayor Eric Marquis is anticipating misunderstandings. Marquis points to July 5 when some Canadians travelled to the Madawaska side of the bridge expecting to proceed, only to be turned around.

Marquis says the municipality is working on method to ensure area residents are fully aware about who can cross and who can't.

"The best way is communication, and that's what we're going to look at on our side," he says. "We're hoping at least the opening of the American border will be at the end of August."

Heather Bridge of St. Stephen, N.B. hasn't seen much of her family since the winter of 2020 because they live in Maine. While Bridges would've preferred to hear uniform rules between both countries this week, she's hopeful long awaited reunions may soon happen.

"I am aiming for Aug. 9 for my sister to be able to come over and surprise her niece, my daughter, at daycare," says Bridges. "I'm really hoping there's not any twists or ties to that, because any other announcement there's all these COVID tests that had to be done or paperwork."