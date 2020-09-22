HALIFAX -- A 15-year-old boy has died after a dirt bike and pickup truck collided in Nashwaak Bridge, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on a gravel road near Cross Creek Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

Police believe the truck and dirt bike collided head-on.

The driver of the dirt bike died at the scene. The teen was from Williamsburg, N.B. His name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.