HALIFAX -- A 15-year-old New Brunswick boy is facing charges after he allegedly shared sexual images of minors in a case police say involves several victims.

The RCMP started investigating in November 2019 after receiving several complaints that someone was intimidating and threatening girls under the age of 14 to send nude photos through a social media platform.

Police say they have identified several victims from New Brunswick.

The RCMP executed two search warrants at two homes in a community on the Acadian Peninsula the morning of May 27.

Police arrested the boy and seized several electronic devices at the scene.

The teen was released from custody on several conditions and is due to appear in Caraquet provincial youth court on Oct. 27.

Police say he is expected to face charges related to luring, as well as possession and distribution of child pornography.