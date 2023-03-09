N.B. business organizations weigh in on WestJet's cancelled flights between Moncton, Toronto

The news of WestJet stopping flights between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto is still pretty fresh, but there’s one common word in the air -- disappointment.

“I think anytime a service sees less competition, it’s bad news for the market, so it could lead to higher prices, it will definitely lead to fewer choices,” said Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce CEO John Wishart.

As CTV News first reported on Wednesday, flights between the two hub cities will continue as normal until April 29, but after that, it’s one less option for Monctonians looking to fly to the Greater Toronto Area.

“I’d say some of the larger businesses that might be a satellite office to a head office in Toronto would definitely be impacted and we are starting to see some business travel return,” said Wishart.

“It’s not to pre-COVID levels, but I think over time we will see that increase. Obviously having fewer choices and higher prices won’t help with that return.”

The cancellation also comes at a difficult time with summer tourism season hitting around the same date.

“I mean, obviously it’s disappointing when any kind of industry or operator decides to stop coming or providing service to our region, so understandably disappointed,” said Destination Moncton-Dieppe CEO Jillian Somers. “Especially coming into the summer season and since Toronto is an important market for us.”

Although WestJet is choosing not to fly between Moncton and Toronto anymore, the announcement didn’t come as a total surprise. The company has announced its plans to go in a new direction and has pulled out of other Maritime airports already.

“I think we were waiting for that other shoe to drop and it did drop,” said Wishart.

“I do think this is obviously part of that strategic realignment that WestJet and Air Canada have undertaken. Air Canada takes the east, WestJet takes the west. Doesn’t help consumers or business travels, but I have to think although the number of flights has decreased, the market is still there. There’s still seats on those WestJet flights that need to be filled somewhere,” he adds.

The new direction also doesn’t mean WestJet planes will pull out of the Maritimes completely and there is even some optimism that surrounds the change.

“We know that airlift is a huge piece of the puzzle and that’s why the new WestJet flight, even to Calgary and Edmonton, and diversifying and connecting those links into western Canada is really exciting opportunity as well,” said Somers.

“So, while this might be sort of a bit of a set back for now, we’re excited that WestJet has stayed in the region.”

Somers says she hopes to continue to build on that relationship with WestJet moving forward.

However, only time will tell just how big of an impact this change will have on travellers in New Brunswick.