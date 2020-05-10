DIEPPE, N.B. -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maritimers have been encouraged to buy local to help businesses stay afloat – and they have come through. With all of the generosity, businesses are certainly appreciative, with many are taking to social media say thanks.

When the reality of COVID-19 set in, New Brunswick business owners, like Cindy Levesque, had to alter operations – quickly.

"We weren't really sure of the next step," says Levesque.

After some decision making, Levesque settled on creating an online forum for virtual shopping – receiving an overwhelming response.

"For us, we know that we are going to stay here long, and it's just because of good customers who keep supporting us," says Levesque. "It means the world to us, so we're just tremendously happy and appreciative and will keep doing what we're doing."

Meanwhile, Pomodori Pizzeria owner, Michael O'Pray, is grateful as well. O'Pray opened his shop in mid-January and received a great reception. However, after New Brunswick implemented a state of emergency, his company's fortunes changed for the worst.

Struggling throughout the transitionary period, O'Pray began offering curbside pick-up and delivery. He notes he's managing to stay open thanks to various initiatives encouraging residents to purchase local products.

"The staff felt like they were seeing a lot of regulars and the same faces out at the curbside pick-up, and we just felt like we needed to say thanks," says O'Pray. "Because even people choosing to eat out right now is a decision to be made – whether or not they can afford it."

Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce president, John Wishart, says the buy-local trend has two main benefits:

"One, its puts a little bit of cash in tills of local businesses," says Wishart. "Two, it's just sort of the moral support that a lot of local businesses need right now to see them through to the next side."

Meanwhile, with the success of online stores, take-out and curbside pick-up, some businesses plan to implement their newfound methods for selling products post-pandemic.