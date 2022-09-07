N.B. care home residents given iPads to prevent 'isolation and loneliness'

The government of New Brunswick has given hundreds of iPads to adult residential facilities to help residents stay connected, says the province’s social development minister.

The province says it spent $602,516 on 761 iPads distributed to 461 adult residential facilities, which serve about 7,000 residents.

“Being able to connect to friends and family, when visiting in person is not an option, is a key part of preventing isolation and loneliness,” said Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard in a news release.

She says the iPads, which were delivered in June, will also help residents connect with physicians for virtual health-care appointments.

Facilities that received iPads include memory care homes, special care homes, generalist care homes and community residences; each received one device for every 10 residents.

The government partnered with New Brunswick-based IT company BruNet on the initiative. It’s the second time the two have worked together on this type of project. In 2020, 489 tablets were provided to nursing homes across the province.

“This partnership was successful in bringing tablets to nursing homes in 2020 as the pandemic grew. Although we are no longer in a pandemic lockdown, the goal to connect everyone is still important,” said Shephard in the release.

The iPads are equipped with apps like FaceTime, Skype and Zoom for Healthcare to carry out the video calls. The province says BruNet will handle tech support.