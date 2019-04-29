

A chef in New Brunswick is making his name known with every plate he serves.

Chef Rocca Agostini, owner and head chef at Rocco’s Cucina in Hillsbourough, N.B. always had a love for food growing up in an Italian family.

“My mom would make these amazing meals every Sunday and my brothers would invite people over and those are still vivid memories of me growing up,” said Agostini.

“I’ve always loved to cook, so I started off in the industry as a waiter. Well, of course, you start off as a dishwasher and move your way up.”

He says working in the culinary industry, isn’t always easy.

“The culinary industry is very fast paced and there’s a lot of pressure,” said Agostini. “It’s a group of guys and girls working together under a lot of strenuous times and there’s a lot of alcoholism and stuff.”

Agostini didn’t always have it easy, after spending years battling a drug addiction.

“I was rough. I had one foot in and one foot out. So I was really happy to get the opportunity and through the Teen Challenge program, it actually not only helped me with my addictions, but it helped me with my character,” said Agostini.

Teen Challenge is a 12-month faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. Agostini heard about the program through a friend.

“A friend of mine, I actually used to do drugs with, was actually in the program and lived in my area and had his hands up in the air just praising the lord, and it just knocked me over,” said Agostini.

Agostini has now been drug and alcohol free for 10 years now.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang