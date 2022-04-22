N.B. child, youth advocate says proper evidence wasn't provided before lifting mask mandate in schools: report
The office of the Child, Youth and Seniors' Advocate filed a report with New Brunswick's legislative assembly Friday, outlining eight recommendations aimed at improving the safety and quality of school environments for children.
The report is a result of an inquiry conducted by the advocate looking into the decision to lift certain COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick schools.
“We received a number of public concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 in schools following the lifting of most pandemic measures,” said Kelly Lamrock with the Child, Youth and Seniors’ Advocate, in a news release Friday.
“We initially reached out to the chief medical officer of health and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development in hopes that we could get clarity on the process of, and reasons for, the decision so as to inform the public. Following our inquiry, we had a number of concerns regarding the decision and advised the departments.”
In regards to masking, the inquiry found there was an overreliance on "following other provinces without providing evidence, projections and measurements that would justify the public health recommendation."
Lamrock stated there was also a "mismatch" between the public advice that vaccines were more effective than masks and the factual evidence that fewer than half of children attending schools are vaccinated against the virus.
He also expressed concern about a lack of "benchmarks and measurements" to monitor the impacts of removing restrictions in schools.
“There are legitimate reasons to consider lifting mask mandates, and we support public health leading that decision,” said Lamrock.
“However, children deserve a decision which considers their rights and needs, with clear and relevant factual findings, which need to be communicated with clarity and accountability. We should be as vigilant in monitoring the lifting of mandates as we were at the start.”
The report recommends public health revisit the decision with clear evidence to support its findings, as well as create a plan to monitor students safety and staff absenteeism.
Other recommendations in the report include:
- The departments of Health and Education and Early Childhood Development should co-ordinate and issue clear protocols for school leaders regarding when a student must test, report and/or absent themselves from school due to exposure, symptoms or a positive test.
- The departments of Health and Education and Early Childhood Development should co-ordinate and issue a plan to make appropriate rapid tests available to schools.
- Public health, in consultation with Education and Early Childhood Development, should clarify the health and pedagogical indicators it will be tracking to judge the impact of the removal of the mask mandate and elaborate clearly on what benchmarks would lead to a review of the decision.
- Public health should factor into its recommendations the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on youth.
- Public health and Education and Early Childhood Development should develop a strategy, backed up with regulation, if necessary, to increase the low vaccination rate of children aged five to 11.
Lamrock also provided a legal guidance letter to the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, clarifying its responsibility to accommodate students adversely affected by the relaxing of COVID-19 rules.
In the report by the advocate, it states the provision of the Education Act requiring accommodation of students with exceptional needs includes the obligation to provide for students whose immediate family members may be at risk of serious complications from the virus.
Lamrock is recommending the department require that school districts meet their obligations by law to accommodate students with a need to protect vulnerable family members.
“The law is clear that a student with a need that cannot be accommodated in the common learning environment has to be provided with a safe place to learn,” said Lamrock. “We strongly urge the department to ensure that the Education Act is followed.”
The advocate has authority to study issues affecting children and to make recommendations to the legislative assembly.
Lamrock says decisions on implementing the recommendations are made by elected MLAs.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada’s pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Backlog has landlords, tenants in Ontario waiting months to resolving rental disputes, expert says
Major backlogs at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, is forcing people to wait months, even years for a hearing, drawing out disputes between property owners and renters.
Royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed the Grenada leg of a Caribbean tour amid controversy surrounding the crown's continuing role in Britain's former colonies in the region.
Canadian non-profit offering support, healing for conversion therapy survivors
While conversion therapy is now banned in Canada, a Canadian non-profit is working to help support and offer healing for survivors of the practice.
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports another 27 COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions continue to rise
Another 27 deaths due to COVID-19 have been logged in Ontario as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease continues to rise.
-
Four people charged in multi-million dollar bank loan scheme in GTA
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto's condominium rental market continues to get more expensive. This is what you should expect to pay right now in the city.
Calgary
-
Victim of Saddle Ridge shooting identified by Calgary police
On Thursday, Calgary police identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Hisham Ahmed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Calgary real estate booming as demand greatly exceeds supply: CREB
The Calgary Real Estate Board has released its first quarter report and the findings will likely come as little surprise for those struggling to find a home to buy in a sellers' market.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Five reasons Guy 'The Flower' Lafleur stands among the Canadiens greats
There are so many points of argument to claim that Guy Lafleur is the greatest Montreal Canadien of all time. Five moments stand out to highlight the Flower's credentials.
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur's passing compels condolences from across the hockey world
Condolences are pouring in for the family of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who died at the age of 70. Lafleur had been diagnosed with lung cancer after a white spot was discovered in September 2019.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada’s pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
-
Shotgun, cocaine seized in drug-trafficking investigation; 2 Edmonton men charged
Two men are facing drug-related charges after search warrants in south Edmonton last week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Back to double digits
We're heading into a warm weekend, which is something we haven't had for a while. Double-digit daytime highs and light wind for a few days in Edmonton and area.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver charged for going 156 km/h on Hwy. 69
A 20-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after cops clocked them going 156 km/h on Highway 69, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
New Hwy. 69 First Nation gas bar credits Indigenous source with savings
With skyrocketing gas prices, drivers are looking for as many ways to save as they can and for those travelling on Highway 69 between Sudbury and Toronto, there is a new option for fuelling up run by Shawanaga First Nation.
-
Thunder Bay gets $1.4M to host 2024 Ontario Winter Games
Despite postponing this year's biannual event, the Ontario government has announced the City of Thunder Bay will receive $1.4 million in funding to host the next event.
London
-
Wardsville explosion deemed arson
OPP in Southwest Middlesex are investigating a house explosion in the municipality last month.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights fall in Game 1 to Kitchener
Knights fall to Rangers in Game 1
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Chiefs’ Organization to take over downtown Hudson’s Bay building, will feature hundreds of housing units
One of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation. .
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Teacher at Pointe-des-Chênes school arrested: school division
According to a letter to parents from the Franco-Manitoban School Division, which was obtained by CTV News, a teacher from Pointe-des-Chênes school was arrested.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Ottawa mayor on planned motorcycle protest: 'Why waste all that money on gas?'
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the city and police are preparing for the arrival of the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" demonstration set to roll into the capital next weekend.
-
Section of the Transitway permanently closing in Ottawa's west end for LRT
The city of Ottawa says the Transitway will permanently close between Pinecrest and Bayshore stations on Sunday for construction of the Stage 2 O-Train extension to Moodie Drive.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.
-
22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 417 in hospital
Sask. reported 22 COVID-19 deaths for the week of April 10-16 – up by two from the previous update.
-
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Vancouver
-
Serious collision in Maple Ridge, involving train, semi-truck and SUV under investigation
A shocking crash took place in Maple Ridge Thursday evening involving a train, a semi-truck and an SUV.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada’s pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
-
Stuck barge blocking part of Fraser River refloated, coast guard confirms
A barge that blocked part of the Fraser River Thursday night was moved, officials confirmed.
Regina
-
Missing Regina man found dead: police
A 51-year-old man who was previously reported missing has been found dead, Regina police said in a release.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada’s pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
-
Low-money Maserati: Luxury car hits Sask. salvage auction
An opportunity to buy a luxury sports car from salvage in Saskatchewan is rare, but it’s one that currently exists in Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
'People are in panic mode': Island animal rescue agencies overwhelmed with pet surrenders
Throughout the pandemic, many workers began doing their jobs from home. In the process, some decided to get a pet. Now that many have returned to the office, animal rescue agencies up and down Vancouver Island are becoming overwhelmed with animal surrenders.
-
Victoria students, seniors make 'bee bombs' for Earth Day project
Earth Day has some students from Victoria's Lansdowne Middle School teaming up with seniors at Parkwood Place to make "bee bombs" to support one of nature’s most important creatures.
-
Victoria police release video of vehicle amid arson investigation at Ukrainian pastor's home
Victoria police are hoping to speak with any occupants of a vehicle that drove past a family's home on Caledonia Avenue moments before the home went up in flames.