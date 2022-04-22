N.B. child, youth advocate says proper evidence wasn't provided before lifting mask mandate in schools: report

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island