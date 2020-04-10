BACK BAY, N.B. -- On the roads of Back Bay, N.B., it's hard to miss crosses that have popped up on properties throughout the small community. A showcase of Easter spirit and togetherness, the crosses are bringing hope during a time of physical distancing.

Randy Crozier is the pastor at Seaview Full Gospel Church, which has been closed due to COVID-19. Usually, Easter weekend would be a busy weekend for his church, but these are unusual times.

"In our community, there's a conjoined service, the churches would get together,” says Crozier. “Obviously, that's not happening now, and Sunday is Easter Sunday, and usually, it would be a big program for us."

So Crozier’s community, among others in Charlotte County, N.B., is celebrating in a creative way by erecting festive and decorative crosses on their properties.

"It was just people in the church who just really wanted to do something that was going to spread hope and love, rather than fear,” says Crozier. “I mean, fear is easy to come by these days, anxiety, you know, stress."

And there has been plenty of support with many people in the community putting up their crosses.

"Every night we go for a drive, there's more coming up,” says Seaview Full Gospel Church superintendent, Eric Cooke. “Last night we went for a drive, there were eight more going up. So every night, we get seven or eight going up."

"Now I think 99 of the crosses in peoples yards that are lit,” says Crozier. “In addition to those, there’s these random crosses, just slabs of wood nailed together, and there are 60 some of those as well."

And the community’s method of celebration is in accordance with New Brunswick’s physical distancing measures – put in place to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in the province. On Friday, Premier Blaine Higgs issued a reminder that residents must not participate in their regular celebrations this year – urging New Brunswickers to remember the role they play in keeping the numbers as low as possible.

Meanwhile, on Friday, New Brunswick announced one new case of COVID-19 had been identified, bringing the provincial total to 112.