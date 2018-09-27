

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative leader says he will meet with the lieutenant-governor today and follow up with a gathering of his new caucus.

Blaine Higgs says he will visit Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, the Queen's representative, at 9:30 a.m. and then join his cabinet an hour later.

The meetings come as political leaders sort out how government will work following an election Monday that saw the incumbent Liberals win 21 seats -- one fewer than Higgs' Progressive Conservatives.

Gallant remains premier as he tries to get support from other parties to maintain the legislature's confidence, saying he will call the house back before Christmas.

Gallant said Wednesday that he will seek a formal alliance with the Greens.

He said the Liberals had not yet made an overture to the Greens, who said they were non-committal about how they might proceed after Monday's deadlocked election results.

Both the left-of-centre Greens and right-of-centre People's Alliance won three seats each, making them both potentially very powerful in a minority legislature.