N.B. coroner’s inquest tracks timeline of inmate’s positive COVID-19 test, decline

A coroner’s inquest, investigating the circumstances of an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 and later died in hospital, is underway in Saint John, N.B.

Skyler Sappier was 28-year-old when passed away on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

Sappier had tested positive for COVID-19 two days earlier inside the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, where he was nearing the end of a 96-day sentence.

Testimony during the inquest’s first day Tuesday focused on the timeline from when Sappier first reported feeling ill to when he arrived in hospital, between Jan. 28, 2022 and Jan. 29, 2022.

Correctional centre staff testified Sappier’s cellmate had also tested positive for COVID-19 -- part of an outbreak of COVID-19 inside the correctional centre at that time.

The facility was short-staffed due to illnesses, according to testimony from correctional centre officers.

POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

On Jan. 28, Sappier asked correction centre staff for a pain reliever saying, “I don't feel like my lungs are OK.” Sappier was given Tylenol and Advil on at least two separate occasions, according to testimony at the inquest.

Ashley Brouwer, a registered nurse at the correctional centre, testified Sappier was administered puffers by the next day due to concerns about oxygen levels.

Brouwer made a recommendation for Sappier be transferred to a designated “medical cell” in the facility on Jan. 29 for closer supervision near the nurse’s station.

Later, Brouwer recommended Sappier be sent to the Saint John Regional Hospital for treatment after consulting a Horizon Health doctor.

Sappier took a PCR COVID-19 test a few days earlier, which returned as positive as Sappier was preparing to leave the correctional centre.

Brouwer said Sappier did not appear to be in “respiratory distress” at the time, and that a decision was made to use a correctional facility vehicle for the hospital transfer.

TRAVEL FROM CORRECTIONAL CENTRE TO HOSPITAL

The inquest was shown surveillance video of Sappier walking alongside correctional officers on Jan. 29, on his way to leave for the hospital. In the video, Sappier stood and then sat in a nearby chair after waiting several minutes.

A snowstorm delayed the correctional centre vehicle from leaving the facility and getting to hospital, according to the two officers who were with Sappier.

After Sappier arrived at the hospital, his inmate status changed from “in custody” to “temporary absence.” Both correctional officers said it appeared Sappier’s condition began to decline once he arrived in hospital.

“He was complaining of chest pains, which is the first time I heard him say that,” said Jessica Frigualt, one of the officers who accompanied Sappier.

Rae Tremblay, a nurse at Saint John Regional Hospital, conducted an initial assessment of Sappier after his arrival.

Tremblay listed him at a “level two” -- or “emergent” -- on the triage and acuity scale, “level one” being “resuscitation” and “level 5” considered “non-urgent.”

Tremblay said Sappier had low oxygen levels, an elevated heart rate, and was showing signs of a severe infection.

Pathologist Dr. Kenneth Obenson examined Sappier after his death early Jan. 31, 2022 and testified the cause was “probably due to complications of COVID-19 infection," making note of about a dozen different drugs found in Sappier’s system consistent with what may have been administered while in hospital.

PREVENTING SIMILAR INCIDENTS

While a jury of five people were being selected on Tuesday morning to observe the inquest, members of Sappier’s family gathered outside the Saint John Law Courts for prayer and a drumming ceremony.

A drumming ceremony and prayer was also held inside the courtroom before the inquest’s first witness was called.

Several people also wore t-shirts saying “Justice for Skyler Sappier” in court.

The jury of five will have the ability to make recommendations at the conclusion of the inquest, with an eye toward preventing similar incidents.

The inquest continues Wednesday.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.