N.B. couple loses mobile home, several pets in early morning blaze

HALIFAX -

A New Brunswick couple has been displaced following an early morning fire in Plaster Rock, about 35 kilometres southeast of Grand Falls.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Centennial Street.

The man and woman were not injured during the fire but officials say their mobile home was destroyed and several pets perished in the fire.

The couple is staying with a relative for now and the Canadian Red Cross is helping with emergency purchases like food and clothing.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.