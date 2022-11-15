N.B. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600; drop in cases, hospitalizations

COVID-19 claimed the lives of four people in New Brunswick last week, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to more than 600.

There was a slight drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released by the province Tuesday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 603 people in New Brunswick have died of the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of active hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell from 33 last week to 29 this week. The number of hospital admissions fell slightly from 23 to 22.

No one was receiving treatment for COVID-19 in New Brunswick intensive care units as of Saturday.

According to the province, most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are in their 70s and 80s. The government also says unvaccinated people continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 dropped from 554 to 518.

As of Saturday, there were 759 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases fell from 80 to 74.

The regional breakdown of the newest COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 136

Zone 2: 109

Zone 3: 128

Zone 4: 40

Zone 5: 20

Zone 6: 47

Zone 7: 38

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick have given a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

0 per cent of samples are BA.1.

1 per cent of samples are BA.2.

0 per cent of samples are BA.3.

5 per cent of samples are BA.4.

94 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 90.7 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of vaccine, 85.6 per cent had two doses, 54.4 per cent had one booster and 25.5 per cent had two boosters.