

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's premier says his government plans to add more than 1,000 nursing home beds and dementia care beds over the next five years.

Brian Gallant says the province's new nursing home plan includes building 10 new 60-bed nursing homes around the province.

He says an additional 407 beds for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia will be provided in special care homes, and 19 nursing home beds will be added to existing homes.

Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Lisa Harris says it's important to ensure there are enough nursing home beds, to address New Brunswick's aging population.

Jodi Hall, executive director of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, says there will be a big challenge to find the skilled employees to staff the new facilities.

She says they also need to learn why some nursing homes in the province currently have empty beds while others have long waiting lists.