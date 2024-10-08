N.B. election: Day 20 focuses on climate change, affordability, 'axe the tax'

Day 20 on the New Brunswick campaign trail focused on climate change, affordability, and an ‘axe the tax’ photo opportunity.

In Fredericton, the Green Party released details of its climate change plan which prominently featured the use of public transit, solar energy, and rapid rail.

Green Party leader David Coon said the party would establish a provincial rapid rail network with daily service between Campbellton, Moncton, and Sackville by 2028. Coon said the network would then expand to connect Saint John with Moncton, and Fredericton with Saint John.

“VIA has repeatedly said they’re interested in establishing regional rail in our region. But they haven’t got a willing partner,” said Coon, at Tuesday’s announcement. “So, they’ve done nothing, because they have no one to dance with here… I will be their dancing partner.”

Coon said the climate change plan would be funded from changing the province’s current carbon pricing model with a new cap-and-trade system, following Quebec.

Green Party leader David Coon (centre), with Green candidates Simon Ouellette (left) and Pam Allen-Leblanc (right) at a news conference in Fredericton on Oct. 8, 2024. (Courtesy: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

In Fredericton, Liberal leader Susan Holt restated party platform policies around the theme of affordability, restating previous promises for a universal school meal program, a three per cent rent cap, the removal of a carbon surcharge of nearly four cents a litre, and the removal of the PST on power bills.

Liberal leader Susan Holt (centre), with Liberal candidates (left-to-right) Kevin Dignam, Luke Randall, Joni Leger, Chris Duffie, and Cindy Miles at a news conference in Fredericton on Oct. 8, 2024. (Courtesy: Election Pool)

“We want to make sure New Brunswickers have the tools to deal with the heavy increase in power rates they’re experiencing,” said Holt, at Tuesday’s announcement. “We’re going to be looking at the rate of payment of bills, their timeliness, and the amount of people applying for support and extensions.

In Nackawic, Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs made a stop late Tuesday morning at the town’s giant axe statue.

Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs (right), and PC candidate Richard Ames (left) at the giant axe statue in Nackawic, N.B., on Oct. 8, 2024. (Courtesy: Election Pool)

Higgs and PC candidate Richard Ames held signs with the Tory campaign slogans "Axe The Tax" and "Safe Streets." The event was pegged as a photo opportunity by the party, with no announcement scheduled.

Looking ahead to Wednesday morning, Higgs is scheduled to campaign in Edmundston, Holt is scheduled to campaign in Fredericton, and Coon is scheduled to release the Green’s full campaign platform in Fredericton.