N.B. election: Financial literacy, mental health, and affordable housing headline campaign
At the one-week mark of the New Brunswick election campaign, the promises from party leaders on what they will do if elected into power continues to grow.
The New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives, Liberals, and Green parties were all in Fredericton Thursday to make announcements related to a number of issues.
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs commits to improving students’ financial literacy skills if re-elected during a campaign announcement on Sept. 26, 2024. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs announces a financial literacy program on Sept. 26, 2024. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)
PCs announce financial literacy program
As part of his bid to remain in power, Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says his party would implement a financial literacy program into the province’s school curriculum. The idea behind the initiative is to help students have a better understanding of how money works before they enter adulthood.
By the time a student completes high school, Higgs says they will have learned how to open a bank account and build a basic budget. Students will also learn the difference between credit and debit, interest and inflation, as well as different ways to borrow money, such as mortgages, leases, and loans. They would also learn basic saving practices for retirement, and a range of other financial tools.
“In today's world, knowing how to manage money is not just an advantage, it’s a necessity,” Higgs told reporters at a Thursday morning press conference at Willie O’Ree Place.
“We've seen firsthand how economic challenges from the recent pandemic to rising inflation have underscored the urgent need for financial education. Those of us who grew up receiving some of the basic information about budgeting, saving, loans and interest may take for granted that it's common-sense information. However, that is not always the case.”
Higgs says Junior Achievement New Brunswick designed a rough curriculum and, if re-elected, experts will finalize the details to be rolled out into both the English and French education systems in the province.
“Understanding how to manage money is a fundamental skill that will serve them well throughout their lives,” says Higgs. “Not only that, understanding how to manage money will empower the next generation to take control of their financial futures and build a more secure and prosperous New Brunswick for all.”
It is unclear if the new program would be a required course for New Brunswickers to take in high school.
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt arrives at the legislature to listen to the government's throne speech, in Fredericton, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward)
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt arrives at the legislature in Fredericton on Oct. 17, 2023. (The Canadian Press/Ron Ward)
Liberals vow to ‘transform mental health care’
Elsewhere in the provincial capital, Liberal Leader Susan Holt says, if elected, her government will take “concrete” action to ensure mental health care is accessible when and where New Brunswickers need it. The Liberals say they are committed to reducing the wait times for mental health care in the province to the national average.
"We will transform mental health care in New Brunswick by creating a system that is accessible, compassionate, and supportive when people need it,” says Holt. “No one should have to seek mental health care in emergency rooms, and no student should go without this essential resource in our schools.”
According to a press release from the New Brunswick Liberals, team-based community care clinics will provide a “health-care home” for those seeking help with mental health. Holt says her government would prioritize building a facility if elected.
Furthermore, Holt’s Liberal government would also invest in community-based approaches to service delivery, increase the number of residency positions for psychiatrists and clinical psychologists, and develop a retention and training plan for mental health professionals, with an emphasis on those working within the school system.
"Unlike Blaine Higgs, who has allowed the health-care system to collapse and has abandoned those trying to cope with mental health, our team will build a strong mental health workforce and care system to ensure everyone who seeks help can find it when they need it," says Holt.
"We are focused on New Brunswickers and all of their health-care needs. Our community care clinics, our measures to recruit and retain nurses and doctors, our mental health plan. These are all designed to ensure that our health-care system is serving New Brunswickers."
The press release sent out by the Liberals did not note how much it will cost to create these programs.
New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon makes an affordable housing announcement on Oct. 26, 2024. (New Brunswick Green Party)
Green Party Leader David Coon makes an affordable housing announcement on Sept. 26, 2024. (New Brunswick Green Party)
Green Party unveils affordable housing plan
With housing expected to be a prominent topic throughout the campaign, the New Brunswick Green Party has unveiled its five-point plan to maintain and expand affordable housing in New Brunswick.
“Since the government got out of the business of building housing in the 1990s, Liberal and Conservative governments have let the supply of affordable housing fall by the wayside,” says Green Party Leader David Coon in a party press release.
“Now that I’ve succeeded in getting the NB Housing Corporation up and running again, it’s time to use it to its full potential to drive the development of affordable housing.”
The Greens would establish a permanent rent cap at a maximum of 2.5 per cent to protect tenants from unaffordable rent increases and keep them in their houses and off the streets.
The party is also committing to driving the development of housing programs by non-profits, cooperatives, faith communities, and service clubs by mandating the NB Housing Corporation to be the first funder to provide access to the required capital.
Coon says the party would also invest in supportive housing and incentivize private developers with lower property taxes if they build low-rent apartments. The party believes this will make affordable housing a more reasonable investment.
Finally, there will be an “adopt right of first refusal legislation,” which would enable the NB Housing Corporation and municipal housing authorities to acquire low-cost housing when available.
“Affordable housing is a fundamental human right, so a Green government will treat it that way and drive a renovation and construction boom to ensure there is an adequate supply of affordable housing,” Coon says.
“And we will ensure the homeless are housed and remain housed, using proven strategies like the 12 Neighbours housing model in Fredericton, and the complex care housing model pioneered in British Columbia.”
Similar to the Liberal announcement, a dollar amount for the housing plan was not made clear in the news release.
For more New Brunswick election news, visit our dedicated page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE MPs debating second Conservative motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
WATCH LIVE Helene is upgraded to Category 2 hurricane, threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surge as it barrels toward Florida
Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the Category 2 storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
BREAKING Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
NYC mayor charged with selling his influence to foreign nationals. He says he won't quit
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on charges that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals, including lavish overseas trips, in exchange for favors that included helping Turkish officials bypass a fire inspection for a new diplomatic tower in the city.
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
Coyote snatches dog from backyard of Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan; she grabs beloved pet back
A terrifying coyote attack was caught on camera at the San Fernando Valley home of rocker Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan.
Tempted to switch to an online-only bank? Know the perks and drawbacks
Switching to an online-only bank more than a decade ago was just another way Jessica Morgan was trying to save money at the time as a new grad.
Canada's new limits on temporary foreign workers are now in effect. Here's what changed
New changes to Canada's temporary foreign worker program are now in effect. Here's what to know.
Oklahoma executes a man for a 1992 killing despite board recommending his life be spared
Oklahoma was preparing to execute a man Thursday while waiting for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to decide whether to spare the death row inmate's life and accept a rare clemency recommendation from the state's parole board.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
New 'temporary' stadium-sized concert venue coming to Toronto
A new, temporary, stadium-sized seasonal concert venue is coming to Toronto’s north end, with the capacity to host 50,000 people at one time.
-
Suspect arrested following 'targeted' shooting in King City
One person is in custody, while another is in the hospital with unknown injuries following what police are calling a 'targeted' shooting in York Region on Thursday morning.
-
Ontario woman out $2,500 after iPad returned by courier goes missing
An Ontario woman who returned a $2,500 Apple iPad via courier says she won't get a refund after the package went missing.
Calgary
-
Ceremonial bison hunt to take place in Banff National Park
Next month, a group of Indigenous hunters will be taking part in a ceremonial bison hunt in Banff National Park, the first time for the cultural practice in 139 years.
-
Schulich School of Engineering explores cutting edge technologies to respond to climate-related disasters
The University of Calgary’s Schulich School of Engineering is expanding a conversation on tools and technologies to prevent, mitigate and respond to natural disasters.
-
Serious crash on Deerfoot Trail cleared, traffic moving along
A man was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning that closed southbound Deerfoot Trail for several hours.
Edmonton
-
Police ask for help ID'ing convenience store robber from early September
Images of a person who robbed a convenience store while armed earlier this month have been released as police have not identified the thief.
-
When fire hits home: 2 narratives of Jasper wildfire evacuation
Two women who evacuated Jasper in July say their lives have been forever changed by the wildfire that burned the community.
-
Tornado researcher says firestorm damage in Jasper unlike anything he's ever seen
According to a team of tornado researchers, the Jasper National Park wildfire may have spawned a rare fire tornado – or even two.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man in his 30s arrested following woman's disappearance in Hemmingford, Que.
Quebec provincial police have made an arrest in the case of a missing woman from southern Quebec.
-
Presidents' Cup: Legault defends $6.5 million PGA subsidy
On Thursday, it was François Legault's turn to defend his government's $6.5 million subsidy to the Presidents Cup, the prestigious golf tournament currently taking place in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Mission's annual impact report reveals unprecedented demand
The Ottawa Mission is grappling with a record-breaking surge in homelessness and food insecurity. In its latest impact report, the shelter revealed the strain on its services, accommodating an influx of asylum seekers and a growing number of vulnerable individuals in the community.
-
Housing starts on the decline in Ottawa: Report
Housing starts in the month of August dropped by 21 per cent in Ottawa, according to new data released by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
-
OPP investigating threat made to three elementary schools in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after three schools reported receiving threatening messages Thursday morning in eastern Ontario.
London
-
Huron County emergency crews hold first ever 'mass casualty' emergency exercise
Co-operation is the end goal of this exercise, taking place over three days this week at the North Huron fire training grounds.
-
58-year-old charged in multi-million dollar classic car theft
Following the recovery of millions in stolen classic cars in Lambton County, a 58-year-old man has been charged.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Helene is upgraded to Category 2 hurricane, threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surge as it barrels toward Florida
Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the Category 2 storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
Barrie
-
Teen charged in alleged noxious substance incident at business near Barrie high school
Barrie police arrested a teen accused of discharging an irritant in the bathroom of a business after previously having been trespassed from the location.
-
Crash in Angus intersection sends 2 to hospital, lengthy road closure expected
Two people were hospitalized following a collision in Angus Thursday morning.
-
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Northern Ontario
-
'Life is hard': Living under a 29-year boil-water advisory in an Ontario First Nation
Every other day, Derek Moonias drives 15 minutes to the airport in Neskantaga First Nation and fills his pickup truck with cases of bottled water flown in on the dime of the federal government.
-
Sudbury residents defrauded of $28K in two days in grandparent scam
A man posing as a lawyer for loved ones involved in a collision stole $28,000 from three Sudbury, Ont., residents in just the past two days.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Helene is upgraded to Category 2 hurricane, threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surge as it barrels toward Florida
Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the Category 2 storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
Kitchener
-
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Cambridge man's 2022 death
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2022 death of a Cambridge resident.
-
Regional council votes to push province to keep CTS sites running
Region of Waterloo councillors passed a motion to ask the province to reverse its decision to close consumption sites.
-
Human suspected of being bitten by rabies-positive bat from Brantford, Ont.
The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it has its first case this year of suspected human exposure to an animal with rabies after a person was believed to be bitten by a bat.
Windsor
-
Windsor police arrests ‘wanted fugitive’
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a “wanted fugitive”, wanted on multiple warrants in Ontario.
-
Pilot project launching to offer support for victims of intimate partner violence
Victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) should soon have more support thanks to a new pilot project launching in Windsor-Essex.
-
County of Essex releases photos of ongoing County Road 42 reconstruction
Wondering where the construction is at in the County Road 42 Reconstruction project? The County of Essex has released photos of the ongoing work, providing community members some insight.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg cat owners and advocates believe pet cats are being killed in the city
Cat owners are on edge in Winnipeg, as advocates believe someone out there is killing pet cats.
-
Winnipeg Beach mayor resigns effective immediately
The Town of Winnipeg Beach is without a leader after its mayor resigned Wednesday evening.
-
Winnipeg Humane Society to offer free rabies, parvo vaccines this weekend
A free clinic will allow pet owners to get essential vaccines for their dogs and cats this weekend.
Regina
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE How familiar are Sask. residents with the party leaders?
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
-
Location picked for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter
After a lengthy meeting Wednesday night, Regina city council has landed on a location for a permanent emergency shelter.
-
Here's where temperature records fell in Sask. during Wednesday's heat
It might be late September, but many communities experienced July like heat across Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE How familiar are Sask. residents with the party leaders?
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
-
'Felt trapped': In Sask. human trafficking trial, court hears woman forced into sex with employer
In a human trafficking trial Tuesday, a Bangladeshi woman says she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago during her time working at a small-town Saskatchewan restaurant.
Vancouver
-
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
-
Advocates say fate of B.C. public health hangs on election
A health-care advocacy group wants to know where British Columbia politicians stand on six key issues ahead of an election it says will decide the future of public health in the province.
-
'We are definitely going to fight this': East Van tenants living with no power, refuse to leave
Tenants living in a building on Joyce Street in Vancouver are in a battle with their landlord after living without power for more than a month.
Vancouver Island
-
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
-
Eby pledges more training spaces for skilled trades in B.C.
The leader of the BC NDP took his campaign to Chilliwack on Thursday where he pledged to double the number of trade-apprentice training spaces in the province.
-
'We are definitely going to fight this': East Van tenants living with no power, refuse to leave
Tenants living in a building on Joyce Street in Vancouver are in a battle with their landlord after living without power for more than a month.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.