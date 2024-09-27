N.B. election: Liberals talk property tax while Greens focus on forestry; Higgs criticizes Holt's health-care plan

With housing a prominent topic in the New Brunswick provincial election, Liberal Leader Susan Holt says her government if elected will overhaul the province’s property tax system to ensure it is affordable, competitive, transparent, and fair.

Making the announcement in Saint John, Holt says her team has heard from a number of residents about their worries of being able to stay in their homes with the property taxes having jumped as much as 40 per cent in recent years.

“The current assessment process is broken,” says Holt. “What we are proposing today is a complete overhaul of the property tax system, from how we assess to the Assessment Act to the property tax system, the rates of the categories that are in place and how those bills land at your door. We are going to do this in partnership with municipalities because the current system does not deliver municipalities the finances they need to deliver the services that are important to you in your community.”

The Liberals would measure the competiveness of their rates with neighbouring provinces to ensure the system is stable.

The Liberals say the comprehensive overhaul would ensure everyone is paying their fair share, and residents will not get a “financial shock” in their property tax bills, which has been the case in recent years.

Many who have disagree with the property tax assessments have had difficulties with the appeal process, but Holt says her government would ensure the process is transparent so New Brunswick property owners would know exactly why they are paying what they are even if they disagree.

“Part of this property tax reform is figuring out how more of those revenues go to municipalities to meet the $180 million of needs that they have unfunded right now,” Holt adds. “It may be revenue neutral in terms of what's collected by government, but then how those funds are distributed to municipalities and others is going to change.”

Holt also highlighted her team’s plans for a rent cap, a commitment to build 30,000 new housing units, and the removal of provincial sales tax on new builds as other ways her government plans to tackle New Brunswick’s housing crisis.

Holt says improvements will be seen as early as the 2025 tax year, with the complete reform to be completed by 2026.

Green Party unveils sustainable forestry plan

Green Party Leader David Coon found himself on the province’s northern shores Friday to make an announcement on a Green government’s plan for sustainable forestry practices.

With an emphasis on partnership with various First Nation groups in the province, the plan announced in Tracadie, N.B., also focuses on community engagement and ecological practices. The plan aims to reshape forestry practices on Crown lands for the benefit of both local communities and the environment though shared decision making with First Nations.

“Monday is Truth and Reconciliation Day. An important part of Truth and Reconciliation is action,” stated Green Party Leader David Coon in a party press release. “A Green government would negotiate agreements with the three First Nations in New Brunswick to implement shared decision-making for Crown lands. Our priorities for Crown land use are to safeguard the ecological integrity of the forests and institute community-based management in the vicinity of First Nations communities and municipalities.”

The Green’s sustainable forestry plan for Crown lands includes shared decision making with First Nations, and the end of herbicide spraying. It would also stop large-scale clear cutting to foster healthier and more diverse forests, restore private woodlots as a primary source of wood supply, and champion a community-based management approach.

“Communities like Tracadie have innovative ideas for the use of local Crown lands, particularly the former firing range, beyond simplistic economic exploitation, which the current government is doing,” says Coon. “This plan engages First Nations, empowers local voices and prioritizes ecological sustainability and community benefits from forest management.”

'Liberals have no new ideas when it comes to health care'

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs made no new campaign promises on the final day of the work week, instead electing to criticize the Liberals' health-care plans.

In an emailed statement, Higgs claims it is becoming “increasingly clear” that the Susan Holt-led Liberals platform on health care is largely a copy of what his party has been doing for health care in the province, just not as good, according to Higgs.

“New documents filed with Elections New Brunswick show that the Holt Liberals are directly copying our approach,” says Higgs in an emailed statement. “One of their platform plans posted online highlights a promise to offer financial incentives to doctors who see more patients. I think that’s a great idea; which is why I announced it 15 days ago.”

Higgs goes on to criticize the Liberals plan to change the pay of doctors at no cost to taxpayers. Higgs claims the Liberals plagiarized a press release the PCs had sent out earlier in the month, and left out the cost on purpose, which he says would be about $25 million a year.

“There is one main difference between our parties, however,” says Higgs. “Susan Holt is one of the only political leaders in Canada still opposed to Compassionate Intervention that would help get people addicted to drugs off the street and into care.”

Higgs accused Holt of preferring to give free hard drugs to those already addicted as a “safe supply.” The New Brunswick PCs say they do no agree with the Liberals on that position.

For more New Brunswick election news, visit our dedicated page.