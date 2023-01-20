N.B. Elvis tribute artist honours Lisa Marie Presley with special performance

An Elvis tribute artist from New Brunswick is generating a lot of attention online for a recent performance in honour of Lisa Marie Presley.

Thane Dunn and the Cadillac Kings paid tribute to Elvis’ late daughter at their latest show. Dunn and his wife Melly performed the 1969 hit “In the Ghetto” at their Moncton, N.B., show just days after her death on Jan. 12.

“It’s amazing the resemblance that my wife has to her, but more so that she sounds like her,” says Dunn.

The audience was blown away and a video of the performance has since garnered millions of views.

“We got a standing ovation; I think they stood up for five minutes after we were done,” says Dunn.

Dunn has won two world championships as an Elvis tribute artist.

“To me, being probably the biggest Elvis fan on the planet, (Lisa Marie) was a piece of him when he wasn’t here any more.”

After the news of Presley’s passing, Dunn’s 7-year-old son Charlie suggested he and the Cadillac Kings include her in their upcoming show.

“Melly and I were singing that song and he said that we should do it at the show and we have such a great band that we threw it all together,” Dunn says.

Afterwards, the group posted a video of the special performance on their Facebook page.

“So many people that love Lisa (are) reaching out and tell us, ‘Thank you, it’s amazing.’”

The video quickly took on a life of its own – with more than two-million views and counting.

“It’s overwhelming,” says Dunn. “It’s a little crazy”

Thane Dunn and the Cadillac Kings’ next show is an “Elvis Birthday Extravaganza” on Jan. 28 at the Cobequid Educational Centre in Truro, N.S.