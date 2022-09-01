N.B. emergency medical technicians to assist paramedics, increase ambulance coverage

FREDERICTON -

A training program for emergency medical technicians aimed at putting more ambulances on New Brunswick roads is scheduled to begin this fall.

The Health Department says technicians will be trained to support non-urgent hospital transfers, which will permit one paramedic instead of two to be inside an ambulance.

Ambulances on non-urgent transfers will be staffed with one emergency medical technician and one paramedic, freeing up the second paramedic for another 911 call.

The department says the nine-week training course is aligned with requirements established by the Paramedics Association of New Brunswick.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch says the newly trained medical technicians will keep more ambulances staffed and increase paramedic coverage across the province.

Ambulance NB vice-president Jean-Pierre Savoie says the training program offers another entry point into the health system for people looking for a career in health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.