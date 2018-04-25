

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON - Waters are rising in New Brunswick, and officials are warning residents to move their belongings to higher ground.

New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization says the St. John River is expected to reach flood stage this week in many communities, including Fredericton and Grand Lake.

EMO director Greg MacCallum says people who live near the river should prepare, and New Brunswickers should stay off the waterway because of the danger of fast moving water and debris.

MacCallum says he expects some roads may be affected, and warns people to obey any barricades.

He says above-normal temperatures and melting snow in northern regions of the province are responsible for the rising waters.

Jasmin Boisvert, a water sciences specialist with the Department of Environment, says most of the ice in the rivers has already broken up or melted, leaving little chance of ice jams this year.