N.B. entrepreneur burns candle at both ends – by producing lots of candles at home
These days, Savannah Simmons has been burning the candle at both ends.
"Whenever you're doing 900 candles, it can't be done in one day, it's two- to three-week process," Simmons said.
The Home & Co started as a hobby for Simmons. Now, she's making almost a thousand wooden wick candles a season in her one-bedroom apartment.
"When the pandemic hit, it was just something to do, and whenever I began it wasn't something I thought was going to blow up and become huge, as it is now but it's definitely a blessing in disguise," she said.
Savannah's homemade candles are in seven stores throughout New Brunswick.
And the orders keep coming.
The 24 year-old has sent orders to Toronto and as far as Winnipeg.
Simmons is a member of Pabineau First Nation and was mentored through the Joint Economic Development Initiative, or JEDI, a company that fosters Indigenous entrepreneurs.
"My chief came up to me in Pabineau in July, and he just told me about this program that would give a lot of knowledge and insight into business and he said 'you should really enroll yourself in this,'" Simmons said.
Simmons, whose full-time job is as an educational assistant, one day hopes to move candle production out of her apartment.
"The long-term plan is to expand into a lot of local stores around Canada but also use an online page so we have a Shopify page where people can go and purchase our candles online," she said.
For now, you can place order online, from wherever you may be.