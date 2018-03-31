

The Canadian Press





Changes to New Brunswick's insulin pump program come into effect on April 1st.

Young adults up to the age of 25 will be included in the program, which helps people with diabetes get insulin pumps and supplies.

Right now, the program only assists parents of diabetics who are 18 years old or younger.

New Brunswick Health Minister Benoit Bourque says the program is important to improving the quality of life for residents with Type 1 diabetes.