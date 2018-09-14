

CTV Atlantic





The children of a New Brunswick man who vanished more than 10 years ago are asking for the public’s help in solving his mysterious disappearance.

“The passing of time doesn't help the way we feel in regards to not knowing where our dad is,” said Kathy and Jimmy Nutter, the son and daughter of Jack Nutter, in a statement issued Friday by the RCMP.

“This time of year is even more difficult as it was the summertime when he was last seen. Some of our fondest memories of him was from the summertime.”

Kathy and Jimmy Nutter haven’t heard from their father since July 2007. Police say the Dieppe, N.B. man had limited contact with his family and he wasn’t reported missing until April 2009.

Police consider his disappearance suspicious as he stopped attending routine appointments and attending a rental property he owned in Moncton. They say they have followed up on tips over the years, but Nutter has never been found.

“You're always wondering when you see a familiar face, drive by his address, or a memory of him pops in your head, what could have possibly happened to him as he was a homebody,” said his children in the statement.

“For him to disappear is completely out of character.”

They say someone knows what happened to their father and they are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“What you think is insignificant could be a piece to the puzzle...so if you saw him at that time, we would be so grateful if you called the police or Crime Stoppers,” they said.

Nutter was 65 years old in 2007. He would be 76 years old today.

At the time of his disappearance he had a thin build, weighed roughly 145 pounds, and was about five-foot-seven inches tall. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.

Here is the Nutter family’s full statement:

For more than ten years, our dad has been missing. The passing of time doesn't help the way we feel in regards to not knowing where our dad is. This time of year is even more difficult as it was the summertime when he was last seen. Some of our fondest memories of him was from the summertime. Our dad would often take our family on outings where we would have picnics, often near a river, so dad could sneak in a chance to fish which he loved to do.

Despite what some people might have you believe, it doesn't get any easier as each day passes. The not knowing what happened to him; where was he when he disappeared, who was he with, where is he now? These are all questions we ask every day. It is hard to put into words what we're feeling as there is so much emotion but we wouldn't want anyone to go through this.

You're always wondering when you see a familiar face, drive by his address, or a memory of him pops in your head, what could have possibly happened to him as he was a homebody. For him to disappear is completely out of character.

We know time has passed but someone knows what happened to our dad. We're pleading with anyone who knows anything in regards to dad at the time of his disappearance to come forward. What you think is insignificant could be a piece to the puzzle...so if you saw him at that time, we would be so grateful if you called the police or Crime Stoppers.

This is our statement, and at this time we are asking the media to respect our privacy. We have provided the RCMP with additional photos of our dad to share with the public and media in the hopes it will help jog someone's memory.

Thank you to everyone for sharing this so that the person or people who know something may see it and help us find our dad.

Kathy Nutter and Jimmy Nutter

Daughter and son of Jack Nutter