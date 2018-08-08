

CTV Atlantic





For some Maritimers this summer has simply been an extension of a turbulent spring.

A family in Maugerville, N.B., whose home was damaged in this spring's unprecedented flooding, is among those hit hard by a sudden electrical storm Monday night.

Katherine McIntyre was trying to take a nap during the thunder and lightning storm.

“Then all of a sudden, a big kaboom, the whole top of the house shook,” said McIntyre. “I thought it was an earthquake.”

It was a tree that had broken off and fallen on the roof.

The storm moved quickly through the Fredericton area.

“And then it stopped and we walked out and it looked like a disaster zone,” said Bradley Henry.

The more Henry looked around the home, the more damage he found.

Removing the tree on the roof could cost $500 alone.

“We're like the only house on the whole road with a tree on their roof,” said Penny Foster.

The family here is already trying to recover from water that filled the basement of their home during the spring flood.

The damage done there could cost as much $50,000 to take care of.

“Had to replace hot water tanks, and furnaces and heat pumps and run a pump all the time,” said Henry.

Persistent heat and humidity has continued to fuel the unsettled weather.

In Nova Scotia, a heavy downpour of rain in Ellershouse created a flash flood, washing away portions of the road.

“Idrove through it, it was scary,” said Margaret Sanford.“And if you met a car you couldn’t see, because the water went right up over your windshield.”

In Moncton some parts of the hospital lost power temporarily after the emergency back-up system didn't kick in right away.

The hospital says patient care wasn’t affected.

Marie-Andrée Bolduc of NB Power said at the peak of the storm about 26,000 customers were affected.

NB power says the bulk of its power outages were caused by debris hitting their lines.

“They’re generally a little quicker to restore, but obviously crews had to wait for the threat of lightening to pass and to be completely done,” Bolduc said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.