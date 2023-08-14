N.B. farm helps to preserve monarch butterflies habitat

A Fredericton farm has stopped mowing their milkweed in an effort to attract more monarch butterflies to the area.

Monarch butterflies have been on the decline for years, and supporting their habitats throughout New Brunswick is a mission for Nature NB.

"Because it's really the only host plant capable of feeding monarch caterpillars. It’s really crucial that where it exists we try to preserve it as much as possible,” said Alysha McGrattan, Nature NB Program Director.

Sunset U-Pick strawberry farm on Fredericton's north side has let what was once their parking lot grow long. They are also maintaining milkweed in other areas throughout their farm.

"You hear about species in decline and becoming extinct and almost daily and if we can do our little thing to help the monarchs with their summer habitat and increase their populations we're certainly very happy to do that,” said Dave Walker, Co-owner Sunset U-Pick.

Scientists estimate the decline of the monarch butterfly to be as much as 85 per cent.

Nature NB says it's important for them to be in touch with farmers who have lots of open land and are wiling to change their mowing practices.

"We approached Dave and Sue owners of Sunset u-pick about three years ago asking them to not mow this area for parking” said McGrattan. “Milkweed can look a little bit wild this area had been maintained to look a little bit more, quote unquote presentable.”

"Well, me and all farmers are environmentalist right to the core. We want to work with nature because we work with it every day,” said Walker

Monarch butterflies were officially listed as an endangered species in New Brunswick last summer.

Anyone interested in growing their own milkweed can find seeds at naturenb.ca

