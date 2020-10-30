HALIFAX -- An eight-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Tracadie, N.B on Thursday.

Members of the Tracadie RCMP and Tracadie Fire Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a youth on a push-scooter at approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.

RCMP say the collision occurred in a crosswalk at the intersection of Rue du Couvent and Rue Principale.

The girl from Tracadie was transported to hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.