

CTV Atlantic





One of New Brunswick’s busiest highways is closer to being twinned.

The province and federal government have announced the next phase of a $272-million project to add an extra lane on Highway 11 from Shediac to Miramichi.

“It's going to ensure that travellers on Route 11, many New Brunswickers of course but also the tourists that we want to keep attracting to our province, are going to be able to do so in a very secure fashion,” Premier Brian Gallant said Wednesday at a news conference.

The funds are being supplied by both the federal and provincial governments. Member of Parliament Dominic LeBlanc says the twinning of Highway 11 will benefit the economy, particularly the lucrative lobster and snow crab industries.

“Anything that gets the hundreds of millions of dollars of export value to markets more efficiently, more safely and more quickly has to be good for the economy of New Brunswick and for the economy of Canada,” said LeBlanc.

When asked about wildlife fencing, Premier Gallant said that's up to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“It certainly won't be guided by politicians. It will be guided by the numbers, by the experts and by the engineers in the Department of Infrastructure,” Gallant said.

Environmentalist Arthur LeBlanc says as with any project of this size, there are environmental concerns. He hopes the province does its due diligence and performs an assessment before any work is started.

“One of the things they need to watch for is the environment because there's rivers they want to go through, there's bridges that are going to have to be built … as long as they take the right precaution,” Arthur LeBlanc said.

Gallant said 2,000 jobs will be created during construction of the second lane on Highway 11. The project is scheduled to start this summer.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.