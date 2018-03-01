

The New Brunswick government is putting new money toward a family justice model in Moncton.

With more than $650,000 slated for the project, the province hopes it will slash a backlog of court cases and prevent many from going to a courtroom in the first place.

The money will be used to hire six people, including a hearing officer, triage co-ordinator, client information personnel and lawyers to provide mediation and legal advice.

It will also help fund an on-site family law centre in hopes of decreasing court delays and encouraging alternative resolutions.

“There are some cases that don't have to have everything go to court,” says New Brunswick Finance Minister Cathy Rogers. “There are other services like mediation, or just general legal advice and other support services that can be made available so that only those situations that need to go to court can go to court.”

Court Services New Brunswick acting director Donald Higgins says Moncton alone will see between 1,200 and 1,400 new matters every year.

“Problem is, your first appearance you want to get in early on to try and resolve things at the earliest possible time. It's a challenge when you're dealing with volumes that high,” says Higgins.

The government’s new model is an expansion of a pilot project previously launched in Saint John. The province says this reduced wait times for court appearances and cut down the amount of time spent in court total.

Each month, up to 700 clients in the port city use this program.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.