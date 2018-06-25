

CTV Atlantic





Rebuilding cottages and homes damaged in New Brunswick's epic spring flooding will come with strings attached.

The government is working on guidelines for new construction in flood zones, but hasn't said when they'll be ready.

Dominique Paradis is continuing to clean up from the flood, but is already worried about next year.

“I'm going to salvage this house and get it ready for the next time,” Paradis said.

The government is thinking about the next time, too.

The department of environment and local governments are drafting guidelines that would pinpoint areas where flooding could likely happen, and where any new development should be avoided.

“I understand the government doesn't want us down here and about the new building and the rest of it,” Paradis said.

The provincial government didn't have much to add today about what they're looking at, or when the new guidelines will be made public.

“We have to do a better job of planning now that we know these types of weather events will become more frequent and more severe,” said Premier Brian Gallant.

Gallant says climate change is guiding what any new protocol will be.

“We have seen over the last year and a half the largest ice storm ever recorded in our province, and the largest flood ever recorded in our province,” he said. “So, we recognize that means because of climate change we have to step up on ensuring we do everything we can to combat climate change in a way we’re still stimulating the economy. It means we have to do everything we can to mitigate the effects of climate change.”

Paradis is well aware of what can happen on her property and is asking for empathy.

“You know, as a taxpayer, I can understand taxpayers being a little bit annoyed with us,” she said. “But as I said, we’re not asking for the moon, we’re just asking for a little help. I'm just waiting till they come in and tell me what they're willing to help me with and then go from there … but I probably will because I love it here.”

A Friday deadline is approaching for people to report any flood damage to the provincial government for compensation. About 2,800 people have already done so.

