N.B. government starts in-person public consultations on French education reforms

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

California sees extensive storm damage as weather calms

Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island