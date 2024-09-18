N.B. Green Party kicks off campaign with minority government musings

New Brunswick’s Green Party has officially launched its fall campaign, on the eve of a provincial election call.

Leader David Coon was accompanied by Green candidates at a kick-off rally in Fredericton on Wednesday.

“People are tired with the old red and blue and are ready to try something new,” said Coon. “So I’m asking voters to trust me, to trust us, to make that change so we can help you be the change.”

“In this election the colour of change is Green.”

The Green Party said candidates have been named in 44 of 49 ridings, with five candidates still to be named before the Oct. 1 deadline.

Coon said his party’s biggest competition would depend on the riding, when later asked by reporters.

“We placed second in a majority of the seats (in 2020) in the Greater Fredericton area, except for the one I won again,” said Coon. “Those seats are currently held by Conservative incumbents.”

Coon said the Liberals would pose more of a challenge in northern and Francophone ridings.

The Green Party had its provincial breakthrough during the 2014 election, when Coon was first elected. In 2018, two additional Green MLAs were elected to a minority government – Megan Mitton and Kevin Arseneau.

At a campaign event last week, Coon said the Green Party was preparing a list of measures that would have to be met to secure its support for any potential minority government this fall.

“It’s an interesting strategy to come right out of the gates with that,” said Jamie Gillies, coordinator of St. Thomas University’s Communications and Public Policy program. “They’ve got this platform to say: look you can still vote Green and we’re still probably going to support this party but it’s not a wasted vote because you’re going to get this, this, this, and this.”

“I can understand the strategy here, but it also does and can paint them into a corner.”

“There is not a dollar in your pocket that David Coon wouldn’t like to spend, that’s the reality,” said PC MLA Glen Savoie. “Voters need to be aware that if you’re going to vote for a Liberal-Green coalition that’s what you’re going to get.”

Liberal leader Susan Holt has repeatedly signaled she’s not interested in a coalition with the Green Party.

The New Brunswick’s legislature’s seat count at dissolution was: 25 PC, 16 Liberal, 3 Green, and 1 independent.

The New Brunswick Liberals held their official campaign launch on Sept. 9.

The Progressive Conservatives confirmed Premier Blaine Higgs would meet with Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy at Government House on Thursday morning.

