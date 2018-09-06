Featured
N.B. Greens commit to improving homecare services and salaries
New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon makes an economic development announcement at the Saint John Tool Library on Sept. 4, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 1:09PM ADT
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Green party has released a homecare plan that focuses on more individualized care and increased salaries for homecare workers.
Leader David Coon says a one-size-fits-all, profit-driven model leads to lower in-home care standards and unacceptable wages.
He says a flexible system that matches need with care is what's required.
Coon says if his party forms government, it would increase training requirements for homecare workers, boost salaries to ensure a living wage and improve standards for in-home care.
He says a Green government would partner with non-profit community based nursing homes with the capacity to offer homecare services.
Coon was elected in 2014, becoming the first Green member in the legislature.