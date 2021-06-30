HATFIELD POINT, N.B. -- A New Brunswick environmental group is providing roadside protection for a slow moving at-risk species.

The land around Route 124, near the Belleisle Creek Marsh Trail, is a popular nesting area for snapping turtles.

The not-for-profit Belleisle Watershed Coalition is placing wooden protective boxes over identified nesting areas to create a shield from predators and passing vehicles. The nesting turtles can enter and exit through cut out portions under the box.

“The turtles like to put their nests in areas where the sediment is soft and sandy because it’s easy for them to dig the nest,” says Colin Forsythe of the Belleisle Watershed Coalition. “Also, the side of the road heats up so it incubates the nest really well and they know these kinds of sites.”

There are four wooden protective boxes on the ground right now.

“The nest protector is just a basic two foot by two foot, 2x4 construction box with some chicken wire that is stapled into the top,” says Forsythe.

In addition to asking drivers to watch out for turtles along Route 124, the coalition has put out a call to anyone interested in building a box to donate.

“We’d be delighted if they would like to reach out to the watershed and donate some of their time and maybe materials to help us construct some of the boxes,” says Forsythe, adding the coalition has chicken wire on hand to complete the project.

More information about building and donating a protective box can be found on the coalition’s Facebook page.