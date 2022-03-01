N.B. health minister says help coming for doctors

FREDERICTON -

New Brunswick's health minister says a standardized hospitalist program will help reduce pressure on family physicians across the province.

Dorothy Shephard said Tuesday that an agreement on the program was reached with the New Brunswick Medical Society late last year.

The new program will add more physicians in hospitals and permit family doctors to spend more time in their clinics.

Green party Leader David Coon says the amount of time family doctors are spending in hospitals is a major barrier to doctor recruitment.

Shephard says there are 891 family physicians in New Brunswick, which is a net gain of 18 doctors since last April.

Medical Society President Dr. Mark MacMillan says efforts to recruit more doctors are ongoing but will take time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 1, 2022.