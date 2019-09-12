N.B. health officials declare Legionnaires’ outbreak over
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019
The legionnaires' outbreak in the greater Moncton area has been officially declared over.
Last week, officials announced four new cases of legionnaires' disease in Moncton, bringing the total to 16.
Testing completed revealed a cooling tower site connected to the original outbreak is an identical match with two patients with legionnaires, although health officials refuse to reveal the exact location of that cooling tower.
