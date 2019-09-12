

Health officials in New Brunswick will be providing an update on the legionnaires' outbreak Thursday afternoon.

The regional medical officer of health will make the announcement at 1 p.m.

Last week, officials announced four new cases of legionnaires' disease in Moncton, bringing the total to 16.

Testing completed revealed a cooling tower site connected to the original outbreak is an identical match with two patients with legionnaires, although health officials refuse to reveal the exact location of that cooling tower.

An update will be provided Thursday afternoon.