MONCTON -- A Grade 12 student from Caledonia Regional High School is dead following a crash south of Moncton on Wednesday night.

Police say a single vehicle crashed on Albert Mines Road near Edgetts Landing.

"It's believed that the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Salem, lost control of the vehicle," Riverview RCMP said in a news release.

Police say three passengers were injured and taken to hospital for treatment. A 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy were later released with minor injuries, while a 16-year-old girl remains in hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

"The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing," the Mounties said. "Speed and road conditions are believed to have been contributing factors."

Hillsborough Fire Department Chief Glen Northrup says it happened around 9:30 p.m. and the student died at the scene.

Stephanie Patterson of the Anglophone East School District said there was grief counselling available at the school on Thursday.