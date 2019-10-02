Some of the people forced to move when the closure of Moncton's tent city are being given bus tickets out of town.

Some are going home, but the tickets don't include a plan for what happens to the homeless, when they reach their destinations.

The YMCA Reconnect Program says it organized for three to four people to travel to meet their families.

"We've contacted the same services that they're receiving in Moncton, be it medical, or mental health, and confirmed that their care can continue when they return to their home places," said Trevor Goodwin of the YMCA.

Other people are still finding new places to camp until they're told to leave.

"This game of government hide-and-seek where we push people out, and then find them, and then push them out to another area, it's not going to solve anything," said Charlie Burrell, the founder of the Humanity Project.

Goodwin says over the summer there were many people arriving in Moncton on a one-way bus ticket.

"People we're receiving or encountering this summer, majority of them were coming from social development, from other communities," Goodwin said. "That's how their bus tickets were purchased."

The Department of Social Development said in a statement that they arranged for someone in Saint John to reach family members in Nova Scotia by bus. They also covered bus tickets to other cities for residents displaced from a Miramichi apartment complex.

The department did not respond to our request for more information on whether bus tickets were given to or from Moncton.

Those who work on the frontlines say sending people in or out of Moncton will not work without a plan.

"Affordable housing, better mental health, better addiction services," said Burrell.

He says the pressure is now on for him to open his doors as a shelter this winter at the humanity project.

With colder weather approaching, concern is also rising for those still living outside.