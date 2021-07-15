HALIFAX -- For over a year, some of New Brunswick’s essential services closed to the general public to avoid outbreaks of COVID-19.

But with just 20 per cent to go before New Brunswick reaches the threshold required to fully reopen, many of those facilities are working on how they will open up again.

Physical distancing wasn’t possible for jury trials at Fredericton’s justice building, so the Court of Queen’s Bench was moved last June to the city’s convention centre.

It will remain there until the end of the year.

“We are finalizing our post-FCC (Fredericton Convention Centre) plan now and will be in a position to provide more information in August,” said a department spokesperson.

A place that once welcomed tourists and visitors, the New Brunswick legislature hasn’t conducted a tour since the pandemic began. While a specific date hasn’t been finalized, staff are working to reopen to the general public soon.

“We are monitoring the situation, listening to the advice of public health and hope, if everything goes smoothly in the coming weeks, to open the Legislative Assembly building to the public later this summer,” said Shayne Davies, clerk of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick.

As of Thursday, visitors from outside the Atlantic bubble, including international travellers, can visit someone in a New Brunswick hospital.

They must have proof that they’re fully vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19, have been approved to travel to the province and have personal identification.

A spokesperson for Horizon Health says the network has been able to maintain normal surgical volumes, aside from the slowdown in March and April of last year.

While they do have a surgical waiting list, it’s comparable to pre-pandemic years.

Surgical Cases Waiting – Horizon-wide

As of March 31, 2021: 14,614

As of March 31, 2020: 17,134

As of April 1, 2019: 15,811

Going for green could also mean the dissolution of the all-party COVID-cabinet committee, which saw all four political parties sit around the same table, making pandemic-related decisions.

Liberal leader Roger Melanson wonders if there will be a reason to continue once the emergency order is lifted.

“I was part of this committee to work with Dr. Russell and public health, not to support the government but to work with public health to save lives,” he said.

As of Thursday, 80.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have their first dose, and over 55 per cent are fully vaccinated.