New Brunswick Speaker of the House Chris Collins has been suspended due to allegations of harassment.

Premier Brian Gallant announced the decision during a teleconference Thursday night.

Collins, MLA for Moncton South, is alleged to have harassed a former employee, but Gallant says the allegation only recently came to light.

Gallant says he wants to “get to the bottom of the allegations of harassment” and says it’s “too early to talk about consequences or the effects on Collins’ political career.”

Collins was first elected in a 2007 byelection, in a riding once held by former premier Bernard Lord.

Premier Gallant says he will ask the Legislative Administrative Committee to suspend Collins from his administrative duties pending the investigation.

The premier says the investigation will be done by an independent third party, and says there is no other investigation pending that he is aware of including police.