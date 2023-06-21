N.B. Indigenous businesses promote products and culture

Joint Economic Development Initiative (JEDI) celebrated Indigenous businesses in Fredericton’s Carleton Park Wednesday for Indigenous Peoples Day.

JEDI estimates there are more than 200 Indigenous businesses in New Brunswick

"Essentially our mandate is to increase Indigenous representation in New Brunswick and this is a perfect way to showcase our Indigenous talent,” said Laura Englehart, with JEDI.

Talent like Jenna's Nut Free Dessertery — a Fredericton restaurant and the producer of bagged Bannock Mix, which is now on the shelves at local Sobey's grocery stores.

"It was a very surreal experience,” said owner Jenna White.

“I don't think I ever expected to buy bannock mix at a major grocery store, let alone my own.”

Her business started four years ago with two folding tables at Fredericton’s Boyce Market.

“Now I have two restaurants and a food production line,” she said. “It’s been quite a journey.”

White isn't the only business experiencing sweet success.

Wabanaki Maple — based in Neqotkuk, Tobique First Nation — has tapped into a wide market with its barrel-aged maple syrup.

Owner Jolene Johnson says it boils down to something personal for her.

"I was reconnecting to my own culture and my community and bridging the maple syrup aspect and our Indigenous history was one of the main driving factors,” Johnson said.

It also provided an opportunity to promote First Nations by name. Wabanaki consists of all the First Nations on the East Coast.

"It was inclusive, and being connected to our other First Nations and communities so Wabanaki was the perfect fit for us,” she said.

The entrepreneurs featured Wednesday are working hard to make Indigenous culture and products mainstream.

It's been a lot of work, but White says she is glad to see it's paying off.

"I've been very fortunate,” White said.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.