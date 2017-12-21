

CTV Atlantic





A new group has been struck to recommend changes to how sexual assaults are investigated in New Brunswick.

A review of sexual crimes in the province over a five-year period – prompted by an earlier Globe and Mail report – found a number of cases originally scored as unfounded were done so in error.

“For example, 573 files classified as unfounded underwent further review, and the conclusion of this in-depth review (was) 217 remained as unfounded,” says John Jurcina, New Brunswick’s assistant deputy minister of law enforcement and inspections.

That means 356 of these cases were warranted.

The review found police officers were not always included in key portions of the investigation, and that police documentation was not always carried out properly.

“Many of the findings and recommendations found in the reviews are in line with what sexual assault centres … have been saying and advocating for many years,” says Jennifer Richard of the Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre.

Beth Lyons of the New Brunswick Women's Council says the issue around unfounded rates isn't just an administrative issue.

“I think we see that when we look into the report, and see investigation into unfounded rates find deficiencies and investigations,” Lyons says.

Several Canadian police departments have adapted a program called "the Philadelphia model." It would provide an opportunity for an outside support group to review an investigation of sexual assault.

“It's a very simple model that is very adaptive,” says Richard. “It's not a strict model that is used, so it is something our agency has been advocating for.”

There’s no indication yet of what, if any, new investigative mechanism is implemented. The group is pledging to continue meeting in the new year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.