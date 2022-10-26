N.B. introduces legislation to assist in missing persons cases

The New Brunswick government has introduced legislation designed to assist law enforcement agencies in locating a missing person in cases where there is no criminal investigation.

When someone is reported missing, the province says there is often no reason to suspect a crime has been committed. In these cases, police have no ability to compel people or corporations to release personal information about the missing person, which the province says can stall and sometimes halt an investigation.

“When a loved one goes missing, their disappearance has serious effects on family members, friends, and their community,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austinin a news release Wednesday.

“This legislation will help ensure that investigations involving missing persons will not be stalled or halted.”

Under the legislation, the province says police officers would be able to request information contained in a person's records with an emergency/urgent demand, an order for the production of records, or a search warrant.

The following information could be requested:

records related to signals from a wireless device that mayindicate the device’s location

cellphone records

all forms of instant messaging

GPS tracking records

The legislation stipulates that the courts would have to grant access to such information, to balance the police’s ability to investigate with protecting a person’s right to privacy.

The proposed legislation was a recommendation out of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“It is a fact that Indigenous women and girls in Canada are disproportionately affected by all forms of violence,” said Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn.

“Governments have a responsibility to do everything in their power to prevent this violence and to improve the safety of Indigenous women and girls. The proposed legislation is the right step forward in our commitment to doing that.”

“In partnership with Indigenous communities and organizations, we are addressing the National Inquiry’s Calls for Justice by identifying key areas for action,” said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace, who is also the minister responsible for women’s equality.

“I am happy to see that our government has introduced this piece of legislation that will assist law enforcement in their efforts to investigate missing people in New Brunswick. I am hopeful that this will also bring some reassurance for families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.”