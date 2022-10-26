N.B. introduces legislation to assist in missing persons cases

The New Brunswick legislature is seen in Fredericton in this file photo. The New Brunswick legislature is seen in Fredericton in this file photo.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

  • Body found in Lake Erie

    OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.

    OPP say the body of a man was pulled from the waters of Lake Erie on the south shore of Long Point on Oct. 25, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island