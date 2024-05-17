N.B. introduces legislation with goal of improving accessibility

The New Brunswick government has introduced legislation with the goal of increasing accessibility and inclusivity.

The province says “The Accessibility Act” will have broad application in the public and private sectors, if passed.

According to a provincial news release, it would:

Establish a governance model through an accessibility office within the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour

Require accessibility standards to be established in regulations

Establish requirements to adopt accessibility plans that identify, remove and prevent barriers to government programs and services

Enable enforced compliance with standards

Establish mechanisms to evaluate progress, including reviews of regulations

The province also says the legislation would also assist in the creation of accessibility standards for:

government services

transportation

education

employment

“built environment” (buildings and other infrastructure, such as trails, parks and beaches)

housing

information and communications

sports and recreation

any activity or matter prescribed by regulations

Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Greg Turner calls the bill “historic.”

“Our government strongly believes that all New Brunswickers should enjoy the same opportunities, and we strive to ensure everyone feels included and valued,” he said in the release.

“(It) positions our province to make significant progress for individuals living with a disability.”

Ability New Brunswick is collaborating with the province to develop and implement the legislation.

“This province has the second-highest rate of disability in Canada, so it is essential that New Brunswick place an accessibility lens on public policy. This legislation is the foundation to making accessibility a priority,” says the non-profit’s executive director, Haley Flaro.

The province expects an accessibility office would be established by the end of August. A five-year strategic plan would then be released by next spring, according to the release, and public sector accessibility plans would be established by the end of next year.

The province also says an advisory body made of people with accessibility-related experience would be established as part of the bill to continue consolations in the future.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.