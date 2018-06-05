

Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Rainbow crosswalks will be allowed in New Brunswick municipalities after all.

Francophone municipalities were sent a letter that said the colourful crosswalks -- to celebrate the LGBTQ community -- would not be approved until a national safety study is complete.

But on Tuesday, Transportation Minister Bill Fraser apologized and said the wrong version of the letter was sent out in error.

"The error is regrettable and I want to apologize for this unfortunate mistake," Fraser said.

"I wish to assure New Brunswickers and members of the LGBTQ community that both the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and your government promotes the importance of inclusion in our communities."

Fraser said a new letter was being drafted and would be sent to all municipalities in the province this week.

He said the province will allow the crosswalks if they meet current standards.

"The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure wanted municipalities to be aware that potential changes may be necessary as a result of the work being done by the Transportation Association of Canada as they update their guidelines," Fraser said.

He said the study of potential safety issues posed by rainbow crosswalks should be complete by the end of year, and he wants all federal and provincial transportation ministers to then set national standards.

Fraser said until the study is complete, concerns for safety haven't been proven or disproven.

The minister said he would encourage the use of white stripes between the rainbow colours to improve visibility.

The issue of rainbow crosswalks has been a matter of debate in communities across the country.

The Newfoundland town of Springdale recently came under scrutiny after refusing to allow the colourful crosswalk near a high school. The town council has since agreed to hold a Pride Week.