FREDERICTON -- The true financial cost of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming into clearer focus in New Brunswick's second-quarter financial results.

What was projected to be a surplus of $92 million is now a deficit of more than $183 million.

The net debt is increasing by close to $387 million. Finance minister Ernie Steeves says this is a situation unlike any experienced before.

He's talking about the need to "renew and reinvent" how public services are delivered. UNBSJ Political scientist J.P. Lewis is reading between the lines.

"It's pretty normal practice for governments, especially governments right of centre, to talk about delivering government services in a different way and that could be code for making cuts," Lewis said

Lewis says now that Premier Blaine Higgs has a majority government, that could open the door to things that he may have wanted to do in his first two years in power.