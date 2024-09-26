N.B. leaders return to campaign trail Thursday following debate

FREDERICTON -

New Brunswick leaders return to the campaign trail Thursday after Wednesday night's leaders debate.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs spent much of the debate on the defensive, explaining why his promise to cut the harmonized sales tax by two percentage points wouldn't hurt services.

Higgs, who is campaigning for a third term in office, said citizens know how to spend their money better than government, adding that his party will find "innovative" ways to improve the health system.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt says the promised cuts will cost $450 million a year and risk pushing the province toward privatized health care.

On Thursday, Green Leader David Coon is scheduled to announce his plan for affordable housing in Fredericton, and campaign in his riding of Fredericton-Lincoln.

Holt is set to make an announcement on mental health, and then campaign in Higgs's riding of Quispamsis, north of Saint John.

Higgs is scheduled to visit the Fredericton sports facility called Willie O'Ree Place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

