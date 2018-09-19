

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Liberal leader says he would continue to increase spending on post-secondary education if his government is re-elected Monday.

Brian Gallant says the goal is to educate, train and retain more young New Brunswickers.

The Liberals have already announced free tuition for low-income New Brunswickers and a tuition relief program for the middle class.

They also plan to eliminate the interest on all current and future provincial student loans.

Gallant announced a number of new elements to his education platform today, including improved supports for students experiencing mental health and addictions issues.

He says his government would partner with universities, colleges and student associations to make an online mental health tool available to students.